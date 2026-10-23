2027: Tinubu Should Explain What Kaduna Gained From His Nepotic Govt – Makinde’s Camp

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organization (MDPCO) has challenged President Bola Tinubu to explain what Kaduna has benefitted from his administration since he took over leadership.

The opposition camp accused Tinubu’s administration of failing northern Nigeria, warning that insecurity and economic hardship could cost him the region’s support in the 2027 presidential election.

The organisation made the claim ahead of Tinubu’s planned 2027 campaign flag-off in Kaduna State, Naija News reports.

It insists that the rally would not change public anger over the administration’s performance.

In a statement issued by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediwa, the group expressed confidence that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, would defeat Tinubu in the election.

The campaign organisation challenged the President to explain what his administration had done for the North, particularly in tackling insecurity, recalling his 2022 campaign promise to end banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna and other parts of the region.

“Since President Tinubu decided to flag off his 2027 Presidential campaign in Kaduna, the political headquarters of the North, we challenge him to explain what the region has gained from his incompetent and nepotic administration beyond a bumper harvest of bloodshed, crushing economic hardship, broken promises and shattered public trust,” Ihediwa said.

The group claimed that at least 13,000 people had been killed in northern Nigeria since Tinubu took office in 2023, while about 3.7 million people had been displaced.

It also accused the administration of giving more protection to APC campaign billboards than to communities facing attacks.

“Under Tinubu, political advertisements appear better protected than human lives,” the organisation said.

The MDPCO further alleged that the North had been sidelined in key federal appointments, adding that worsening insecurity and economic hardship had undermined Tinubu’s promise that Northerners would not regret voting for him.

According to the group, the region deserves practical solutions to its challenges rather than more campaign promises.