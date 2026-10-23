Leadership Is Not About Being Young And Energetic – PDP Chieftain Tackles Makinde

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Oluwole Oluyede, has stated that leadership should be based on performance and achievements rather than age.

Naija News reports that Oluyede was reacting to the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde charge to voters to vote those who are physically fit to jump.

Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), had said that he would focus on energy and stamina rather than age during the campaign.

“While I will not make age an issue of this campaign, I will make energy, having energy, being able to stay up late, have the rigours, have the energy to deal with the challenges that we are faced with as a country.

“So please, when they bring their own presidential candidates, let the candidates come here and also jump down. If they can do that, vote for them,” Makinde said.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, Oluyede challenged Makinde to demonstrate his accomplishments and qualifications for the presidency rather than focus on youthful energy.

He said, “Nigeria needs proven leadership, political experience and measurable achievements rather than age-based arguments.”

He argued that leadership should be assessed by performance and achievements rather than age.

“Leadership is not about how young or energetic you claim to be. It is about what you have achieved, the institutions you have built, the people you have empowered and the political legacy you are leaving behind.

“If Governor Makinde believes he is prepared to lead Nigeria, he should show Nigerians his record and allow them to assess it against the responsibilities he seeks to assume.

“Youthfulness without results is not leadership. Being young is not, in itself, proof of leadership capacity. Youthful energy must translate into tangible achievements and responsible governance. Nigerians should be wary of arguments that place age above experience, policy depth, judgment and demonstrated performance.

“The presidency demands more than physical stamina; it requires the capacity to manage a complex economy, address security challenges, strengthen public institutions and provide a clear direction for national development,” Oluyede said.

He also criticised Makinde over comments he described as a comparison of President Bola Tinubu’s age and physical strength.

Oluyede argued that Tinubu’s political career demonstrated the importance of strategic thinking, organisational capacity, resilience and building sustainable institutions.

He said, “At the age Governor Makinde is today, President Tinubu was already governing Lagos State and confronting serious political and developmental challenges. Tinubu built political structures, navigated difficult circumstances and sustained a political movement that eventually expanded beyond Lagos”.

The PDP chieftain challenged Makinde to move beyond comparisons of age and energy and present an account of his achievements, political leadership and plans for Nigeria.

“The ultimate test of leadership is not how young a politician is, but what that politician has demonstrably accomplished with the opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to him,” Oluyede said.

Oluyede also questioned Makinde’s stewardship of the PDP in the South-West, arguing that the party’s political fortunes in the region should form part of any assessment of his leadership.

“Political leadership requires the ability to unite stakeholders, manage internal disagreements, strengthen party structures and create a credible pathway to electoral success.

“Anyone who aspires to national leadership must be prepared to answer questions about their handling of political organisations and relationships, particularly when those organisations face internal divisions and electoral challenges,” he said.