Seyi Makinde Jumps Off Stage, Challenges Rivals To Prove Stamina Ahead Of 2027 Election

Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, has challenged rival candidates to demonstrate their physical stamina after jumping off a stage during a campaign meeting in Akure, Ondo State, earlier today, October 22.

Makinde made the demonstration at the APM South-West Presidential Campaign Town Hall Meeting held at the Ondo State International Conference Centre, popularly known as The Dome.

Addressing supporters, the governor said he would focus on energy and the ability to withstand the demands of leadership rather than make age an issue ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“While I will not make age an issue of this campaign, I will make energy, having energy, being able to stay up late, have the rigours, have the energy to deal with the challenges that we’re faced as a country,” he said.

Makinde then challenged other presidential candidates to replicate his action, urging Nigerians to assess their physical fitness before deciding whom to support.

“So please, when they bring their own presidential candidate, let the candidate come here and also jump down! If they can do that, vote for them!” he added.

The governor’s demonstration drew cheers and chants from supporters at the gathering.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the APM to outline its policy proposals for the 2027 general election. Makinde presented a four-point agenda under the party’s “RESET Nigeria” platform, covering the economy, education, security and socio-political development.

He also criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

The Oyo governor cited persistent electricity challenges and fluctuations in petroleum prices as examples of the difficulties facing households and businesses. He questioned the government’s handling of the economy and urged Nigerians to consider an alternative in 2027.

Makinde described the forthcoming election as an opportunity for voters to reject the current administration, presenting the APM as an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress and other political parties.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who attended the meeting, also expressed confidence in the APM’s prospects, describing it as a major opposition movement.