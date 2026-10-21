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They Want To Modulate The Destiny Of Nigeria – Makinde Knocks Tinubu Government

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By Justina Otio
APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde
APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde

Key Takeaways

  • Allied Peoples Movement presidential candidate Seyi Makinde accused the Federal Government of worsening Nigerians’ living conditions through unrealistic policies and abandoned projects.
  • Speaking at a town hall meeting in Uyo, Makinde claimed the Presidential Initiative for CNG and the naira-for-crude policy had achieved nothing.
  • Makinde demanded that the Federal Government release its petroleum pricing template so Nigerians could examine the figures and suggest how to make it work.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has accused the Federal Government of worsening the living conditions of Nigerians.

He claimed that the government undertakes huge projects and abandons them halfway, thereby complicating the lives of Nigerians with what he described as “unrealistic policies and projects”.

Naija News reports that Makinde spoke during the MakindeDaura 2027 Presidency South-South Town Hall meeting held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

You cannot keep complicating the lives of Nigerians with unrealistic policies and projects. Everything from them is mega. They want to do a super highway, there is Presidential Initiative for CNG, it came to nothing. Naira for crude came to nothing. Has it translated to lower cost of transportation for millions of Nigerians?

“So, now they said they want to modulate the price of petroleum products, they want to modulate the lives of millions of Nigerians, they want to modulate the destiny of the most populous black nation on the face of the earth.

“Provide for Nigerians your pricing template, we will see Nigerians that can tell us how to make it work for millions of Nigerians.

“So don’t complicate things and say, this policy, that policy. Give us the template. Once we have the template, we can point out the real figures and tell you how to make it to work for millions of Nigerians,” the APM presidential candidate said.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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