2027: Tinubu, APC Doing Everything Possible For Opposition Not To Unite – Makinde

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has accused President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working to ensure opposition parties and leaders are not united going into the 2027 elections.

He alleged that the ruling party is interested in weakening the ranks of the opposition and urged his colleagues to be cautious.

Naija News reports that Makinde, who spoke on Tuesday at the APM Presidential Campaign Organisation’s South-South town hall meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, added that Nigeria urgently needs a change of direction and can achieve that by voting out the APC.

“They are doing everything possible to ensure that the opposition does not unite,” he said.

The APM candidate expressed confidence that the South-South would reject the APC in 2027 and support the APM, citing the ruling party’s performance in the region during the 2023 elections.

“They will vote for the APM in the next election,” he declared.

Again, Makinde reiterated his claim that the federal government was not transparent in the sharing of Nigeria LNG dividends among the three tiers of government.

Also speaking at the event, the APM vice-presidential candidate, Lawal Daura, said the party was determined to end Nigeria’s prolonged stagnation and restore citizens’ dignity through policies focused on education, economic development, security and improved living conditions.

According to him, Nigerians deserve a better standard of living rather than continued poverty and unfulfilled promises under the APC administration.

“There is no deceit. There are no lies, and there is nothing other than the truth,” he said, urging Nigerians to support a political alternative focused on national development rather than personal interests.