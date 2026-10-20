‘Who Ordered The Shooting?’ Atiku Questions Tinubu Six Years After #EndSARS Incident

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged the Federal Government to explain who ordered the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, saying Nigerians are still waiting for answers six years after the incident.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also criticised the Bola Tinubu-led government over the rising cost of living, saying many Nigerians are struggling to afford basic needs despite having jobs, Naija News reports.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, October 20, Atiku said the questions surrounding the October 20, 2020 shooting remained unanswered.

“Six years after the Lekki shooting, Nigeria is still waiting for a clear answer to one devastating question: Who gave the order?” he asked.

The former vice president also faulted Tinubu’s response to the incident in 2020, saying attention appeared to have been placed on questioning the protesters rather than demanding answers over the violence.

He said the continued anger over the shooting reflected the pain of families and young Nigerians who had called for justice and accountability.

“The APC has governed Nigeria through these six years. It cannot keep asking Nigerians to remember the dead while refusing to confront the unanswered questions,” Atiku stated.

He added that protecting citizens’ lives was one of the basic duties of any government and said failure to give Nigerians confidence in their safety amounted to a neglect of that responsibility.

Atiku also connected the lingering questions over the Lekki shooting to the economic challenges facing young Nigerians, including high petrol prices, reduced purchasing power and fewer opportunities.

He said petrol selling at ₦1,405 per litre had made it harder for many people to pay for transport, food, education and housing.

“The APC promised renewal. For too many Nigerians, the experience has been rising costs, shrinking opportunity and a future pushed further out of reach,” he said.

To show how the rising cost of living was affecting workers, Atiku cited the case of a young woman who allegedly resigned from her job because her salary could no longer cover her transport expenses.

He quoted her as saying, “The pay no longer covers transport. Everything in Nigeria just dey increase in price. Feels like I’m working for Bolt guys.”

Atiku said the experience showed that some workers were finding it difficult to keep their jobs because the cost of getting to work had become too high.

The ADC presidential candidate said his proposed Economic Recovery Plan would make life more affordable through support linked to locally refined fuel, increased local production, protection for minimum-wage earners and assistance for students.

He also promised measures to reduce government waste, saying the country needed policies that would ease the burden on ordinary Nigerians.

Atiku maintained that young people deserved answers about the Lekki shooting and an economy where having a job could provide a decent living.

“Young Nigerians deserve the truth about Lekki. They deserve a government that protects life, and an economy that gives work a chance to lead somewhere,” he said.

He added that Nigerians had the right to demand answers from the government over the shooting and question the limited economic opportunities available to young people.