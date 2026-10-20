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‘No Wonder Nigerians Are Confused’ – Atiku’s Aide Mocks Tinubu Over ‘Moses’ Remark

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By Justina Otio
Paul Ibe
Paul Ibe

Key Takeaways

  • Atiku Abubakar’s aide mocked President Bola Tinubu for referring to “Moses and Musa” while defending his decision to remove petrol subsidy.
  • Tinubu said Nigeria would never return to fuel subsidy at Monday’s City Boy Movement gathering, comparing such a return to Moses going back to Egypt.
  • Responding on X, the aide said Moses and Musa were the same prophet and backed Atiku’s call for Tinubu to return to school.

A media aide to African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu has mocked President Bola Tinubu over his submission that Nigeria will never return to fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that the President, while speaking at a political gathering tagged Together Till 2027: An Evening with Original City Boy, organised by the City Boy Movement on Monday, compared returning the country to fuel subsidy to biblical Moses going back to Egypt.

Tinubu said: “When Moses and Musa left Egypt, they faced a challenge, and the Red Sea parted and gave way.”

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Ibe claimed that  Atiku was correct when he told Tinubu to go back to school.

He wrote: “Atiku Abubakar was correct when he told President Bola Tinubu to return to school. The President has just given another strong reason to seriously think about that advice right away.

“Speaking about his decision not to change his mind on removing the petrol subsidy, Tinubu chose to take Nigerians on a journey through the Holy Bible and the Holy Qur’an @channelstv.

“Haba, Professor Tinubu! Which Moses and which Musa? Were they travelling together? Was Moses leading the Christian group while Musa was leading the Muslim group? Were they using different passports when they crossed the Egyptian border? Mr President, Moses in the Bible is Musa in the Qur’an.

“Same prophet. Same person. Same journey. Different languages. There was no joint expedition by Moses and Musa. There was just one man who led the Israelites out of Egypt.

“And this is the President who claims he has been deeply thinking about Nigeria’s economy?

“No wonder Nigerians are confused. A President who seems to have turned one prophet into two is now telling Nigerians that increasing their hardships is the way to achieve success.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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