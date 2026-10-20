Nigeria Cannot Keep Recycling Same Ineffective Officials – Sowore Blasts Tinubu Over Immigration, Correctional Service Chiefs’ Tenure Extension

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has criticized President Bola Tinubu over the extension of the tenures of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, and the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche.

Naija News reports that Sowore expressed his displeasure in a social media post.

The activist maintained that extending the tenures of officials he described as ineffective would prevent qualified officers from advancing to higher positions and weaken professionalism in the civil service.

He also accused Tinubu of losing control of governance, alleging that the President was merely approving decisions influenced by powerful interests within his administration.

Sowore argued that Nigeria could not continue to retain the same officials while denying other qualified civil servants opportunities to rise through the ranks.

He wrote: “This is plainly wrong! Extending the tenure of deadweights in the system destroys workers’ morale, stifles career progression, blocks opportunities for deserving officers, and undermines professionalism in the civil service.

“Tinubu @officialABAT’s handling of these appointments shows he’s lost his grip on governance, and he’s merely rubber-stamping decisions made by entrenched interests around him.

“Nigeria cannot continue recycling the same ineffective officials while qualified civil servants are denied opportunities to advance.”

His reaction followed the Presidency’s announcement that Tinubu had approved an 18-month extension for the two service chiefs.

Under the arrangement, Nandap will remain in office until June 30, 2028, while Nwakuche’s tenure will run until May 26, 2028.