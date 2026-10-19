‘If Buhari As A Retired General Couldn’t End Nigeria’s Insecurity, What Do You Expect Of Tinubu?’ – Yari

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has defended the performance of President Bola Tinubu in the area of security.

Yari submitted that President Tinubu has tried his best and should not be blamed for his inability to fully wipe out insecurity in the country.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Zamfara State made the submisison on Monday, during a visit to Kebbi State, where he met with Governor Nasir Idris, traditional rulers and other party leaders in Birnin Kebbi.

Yari said if ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired General, did his best but could not fully tackle insecurity, then there is no room to blame President Tinubu for the country’s insecurity challenges.

He maintained that President Tinubu is not folding his hands but is doing his best to fight insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

“If a retired general did his best but could not completely tackle insecurity, what do you expect of President Tinubu, who is not a general? Nevertheless, the President has done his utmost best to address the security challenges confronting the country,” he said.

The APC campaign DG commended the Kebbi State Governor and other APC leaders for their efforts in mobilising support for the party, expressing confidence that their efforts will culminate in victory for Tinubu and the party in the 2027 elections.

“We are leading the campaign for the President’s re-election and other candidates of our party. We appreciate you for bringing the emirs together under one umbrella at the Emir of Gwandu’s palace.

“We recognise what you are doing as governors and your contributions towards ensuring victory for our party in 2027,” he said.

Yari also urged Nigerians to reflect on their relationship with God, noting that addressing insecurity required collective responsibility alongside government efforts.

He pleaded with Nigerians to support the current administration, insisting that the economic hardship citizens face is not unique to the country.

Yari, however, added that the government is working on measures to cushion the hardship and make life easier for Nigerians.

In his response, Governor Idris described the visit by the PCC delegation as a welcome development. He affirmed that the people of Kebbi would vote for the APC and President Tinubu in 2027.

“We have no reason not to support the President. We have prominent leaders such as Sen. Atiku Bagudu, Sen. Adamu Aliero and Amb. Saidu Dakingari.

“You have seen the people of Kebbi and their overwhelming support. We are for the APC and we are for President Tinubu,” Idris said.