Former Delta Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan Dies Few Days To Birthday

Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has died in Abuja at the age of 71.

Naija News understands that Uduaghan was scheduled to celebrate his 72nd birthday on Thursday, before his demise.

His death was announced by his family in a statement signed by Toju Andre Uduaghan on Monday.

The family expressed deep sadness over his death, describing him as a beloved father, brother, uncle and family patriarch whose life touched many people in Delta State and across Nigeria.

Uduaghan served as Delta State Commissioner for Health between 1999 and 2003 before becoming Secretary to the Delta State Government from 2003 to 2007.

He later became governor in 2007 and served two terms, leaving office in 2015.

During his time in government, he was involved in efforts to improve healthcare and infrastructure across the state.

His years in public service also established him as one of the prominent political figures in the Niger Delta region.

In their announcement, his family said his death was a painful loss to them, the people of Delta State and Nigeria at large.

The statement read: “It is with hearts weighed down by immeasurable grief and profound sorrow that we announce the passing to glory of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Patriarch, His Excellency, Dr. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, who departed this world on the morning of 19th October 2026.

“His passing has left us devastated. Words can hardly express the depth of our sorrow at the loss of a man who meant so much to our family and whose life and service touched countless others across Delta State and Nigeria.

“He was a source of strength, a father figure, a beloved brother and uncle, and a respected elder. We will deeply miss his presence and forever cherish the memories and legacy he leaves behind.

“He served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003, Secretary to the Delta State Government from 2003 to 2007, and Governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015. Throughout his years in public service, he demonstrated a commitment to the human and infrastructural development of Delta State.

“His passing is a profound loss to our family, the people of Delta State, and Nigeria at large. We are grateful to Almighty God for his life, his service, and the legacy he leaves behind.

“We pray that Almighty God, in His infinite mercy, will grant his soul eternal rest and comfort our family, friends, associates, former colleagues, and all who mourn this painful loss.

Rest well, our beloved Father, Brother, and Uncle. Your memory will forever remain in our hearts, and your legacy will endure in the lives of those you touched. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”