Single Candidate Collapses, Rising Rents, Others | Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Monday, 19th October, 2026.

The Federal Government has faulted the World Bank’s assessment of Nigeria’s debt position, dismissing concerns that interest payments of N7.7tn in the first half of 2026 threaten the country’s debt sustainability. The Federal Ministry of Finance described reports that interest payments amounted to 124 per cent of Federal Government revenue during the period as misleading, arguing that the calculation relied on incomplete revenue figures and included debt obligations serviced on behalf of state governments.

For millions of Nigerians living in fast-growing cities, the challenge is no longer simply finding a roof over their heads but determining how much of their income remains after paying rent. The Guardian gathered that some landlords, grappling with inflation and rising living costs, are increasing rents to cover higher maintenance and household expenses. A retired civil servant and property owner, for instance, said he built houses as a retirement investment but now has to raise rents as his costs increase.

Hopes of a single opposition presidential candidate for next year’s election suffered a setback yesterday.

Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso declared that Peter Obi would not withdraw from the race in favour of his African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. NigerianCulture Magazine

Three people have been reportedly killed and several others injured in a renewed farmers-herders clash in Paikon-Kore community, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with houses and a motorcycle reportedly set ablaze.

The violence, which began on Saturday afternoon and continued until Sunday morning, also left several shops at the Paikon-Kore village market burnt and goods destroyed.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.