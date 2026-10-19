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I Saw Akpabio At State House Begging Tinubu To Keep His Position – Epelle

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

Key Takeaways

  • Political commentator Jake Epelle claimed he saw Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the State House begging President Tinubu to keep him in office.
  • Speaking on Channels TV, Epelle argued that National Assembly rules should determine Senate leadership, rather than personal relationships or political influence.
  • Epelle urged Akpabio to respect constitutional provisions and democratic principles, saying the Senate presidency was not a personal entitlement or family inheritance.

Political commentator Jake Epelle has criticized Senate President Godswill Akpabio over his continued hold on the leadership of the Nigerian Senate.

Naija News reports that Epelle said political leaders must understand that public offices are held under established democratic principles and that no individual should assume they have a permanent right to remain in a particular position.

Epelle in an interview on Channels TV questioned the actions of Akpabio and his supporters, insisting that leadership positions in the legislature should be determined by the rules guiding the National Assembly.

He argued that the office of Senate President was neither a family inheritance nor a position that could be retained solely through personal relationships and political influence.

I saw Akpabio at the State House, literally begging the President to keep his position. So, what I am saying is that he is a lawyer. The office of the Senate President is a constitutional position, not a personal entitlement that can be retained at will. The Senate President should not treat his position as a hereditary title or a family possession. Anyone occupying such a prominent public office must recognise the importance of constitutional provisions and democratic principles”, he said during the interview over the weekend.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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