2027: ‘Anyone Who Does Not Want Tinubu’s Re-election May Not Have Second Term In Life’ – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said those working against President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid may not secure a second term in their lives.

Naija News reports that Umahi made the remarks on Sunday, October 18, at an event in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

Umahi expressed confidence that Tinubu and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru would secure 95 percent of the state’s votes in the upcoming general elections.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu is going to win a second term. Governor Francis Nwifuru is going to win a second term. Anyone who does not want Tinubu and Nwifuru to get their second terms, may he not have a second term in his life.”

The Minister also urged political stakeholders in the state to remain aligned with the administration’s direction, adding that party leaders will stand firmly behind President Tinubu, Governor Nwifuru, and his own leadership in the region.

In other news, Umahi has dismissed reports of a strained relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the former Rivers State governor as a progressive politician and a member of the same political family.

Umahi spoke at a press conference in Abuja, responding to reports of divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and speculation over his relationship with Wike.

“We need Wike as Wike needs us. So, it’s one family,” the minister said.