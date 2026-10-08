Umahi Dismisses Rift With Wike

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed reports of a strained relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the former Rivers State governor as a progressive politician and a member of the same political family.

Naija News reports that Umahi spoke Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja, responding to reports of divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and speculation over his relationship with Wike.

“We need Wike as Wike needs us. So, it’s one family,” the minister said.

He said political opponents had exaggerated any differences between him and Wike, insisting their relationship remained cordial.

Umahi urged political actors to focus more on national development than disagreements within the political family.

Wike remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but has promoted the Rainbow Coalition, which he described as a political movement aimed at advancing collective interests.

The development has, however, generated concerns within the APC, with the Progressive Governors Forum maintaining that it would not support alliances capable of undermining President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid or APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Turning to his ministry, Umahi said the Works Ministry inherited 2,068 ongoing projects valued at about ₦13 trillion.

He said the Federal Government was working to close the country’s infrastructure gap, arguing that borrowing for viable infrastructure should be regarded as an investment where projects could generate economic returns.

According to the minister, the administration’s infrastructure programme is designed to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activity across the country.

On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Umahi defended the procurement process, saying Nigerian law permits open competitive tendering, selective tendering and special procurement.

He explained that special procurement was adopted for the first phase because of the terrain’s complexity and the need for a contractor with specialised coastal engineering experience.

The minister said the Bureau of Public Procurement and the Federal Executive Council approved the procurement process.

He also said the project’s external financing component attracted interest from international financiers, with the financing reportedly oversubscribed by more than $100 million.

Umahi said the Federal Government had commenced what he called “operation rescue” on the Asaba-Benin road following problems associated with its concession.

He said the government had intervened in seven sections of the highway to restore traffic movement.

According to him, plans are also underway to redesign and reconstruct the road using concrete pavement.

The minister defended the use of concrete on major highways, saying properly designed and maintained concrete roads could offer significantly longer service life.

Umahi also disclosed that the first 119-kilometre section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road had been completed.

He said work on the second section, covering 164 kilometres, was expected to be completed by November 15.

The minister maintained that the various projects across the country reflected the Tinubu administration’s efforts to tackle Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit and improve transportation links between communities and regions.

“There is no part of this country, there is no state that is not a construction site under President Bola Tinubu,” Umahi said.