‘Wike Stood Tall When It Mattered Most’ – Labour Party Declares Support For Rainbow Coalition

The Rivers State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has declared support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike‘s rainbow coalition.

Naija News reports that the LP’s state chairman, Fredrick Nwoje, in a statement on Wednesday, said Wike is a political colossus who stood tall when it mattered most.

Nwoje said Wike has shown that Rivers’ interests are bigger than any party and he is one of Nigeria’s most strategic and effective political leaders.

According to him, the coalition exemplifies inclusive politics that brings together politicians from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) PDP, All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party and other parties.

The LP chairman also criticised the APC Governors Forum, describing its recent position as a product of panic, envy and political laziness.

The statement read, “Chief Wike is a political colossus, a man of history. While lesser men went to sleep and hid in fear, he stood tall when it mattered most.

“His decision to publicly campaign for another political party, particularly President Bola Tinubu, while delivering massive infrastructural development in the FCT, shows that Wike is a man of courage, integrity and political conviction.

“What Chief Wike has demonstrated with his rainbow coalition is that governance is bigger than party.

“While others preach unity, he practices it. While others play politics of exclusion and winner-takes-all, Wike has opened his doors to competent Rivers’ men and women regardless of party affiliation.

“This is all-inclusive politics at its best. No one is left behind. That is leadership.”