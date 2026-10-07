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Wike Shook Hands With Those Who Fought, Insulted Him – Lere Olayinka

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By Justina Otio
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, shook hands and chatted warmly with people who earlier fought, abused and insulted him after a Rainbow Coalition meeting in Port Harcourt.
  • Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, shared the moment on 𝕏 on Wednesday and called it a reason Wike keeps winning.
  • At another Rivers State event, Wike mocked NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he lacks 2023-level government backing and may struggle to fund 2027 politics.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, on Wednesday, disclosed how his principal embraced those with whom he was not on good terms.

According to Olayinka, Wike interacted pleasantly with his critics after a Rainbow Coalition meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Olayinka disclosed that the Minister shook hands with those who abused, fought, and insulted him after the Rainbow Coalition meeting.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏, Olayinka wrote, “This is the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, shaking hands with those who had fought, abused and insulted him after the Rainbow Coalition meeting in Port Harcourt yesterday

“If you are still looking for reasons Nyerisi is always winning, here is one.”

Meanwhile, Wike has taken a swipe at Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi over his political situation.

Naija News reports that Wike claimed that the former Anambra State governor may face a tougher campaign this time because he does not have the same level of political backing he allegedly enjoyed in 2023

Wike made the comment during an event in Rivers State while speaking about Obi’s political activities and his chances in the next presidential election.

The former governor of Rivers State questioned Obi’s ability to maintain the level of political spending associated with his 2023 campaign.

According to Wike, Obi benefited from the support of some individuals within government circles during the 2023 election because those individuals believed he had a strong chance of winning the presidential contest.

Wike argued that the situation has changed ahead of the 2027 election, claiming that Obi no longer enjoys similar support from people in government.

He said this could affect the former Anambra governor’s ability to provide money for political activities and supporters.

He said: “Things are tough for him now, so he will not be in a position to give the money. No government is backing him. In 2023, some people in government were backing him. So they thought they would win. This time, nobody is backing him.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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