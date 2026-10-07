Why Obi Won’t Give Money In 2027 – Wike Reveals What Has Changed

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has taken a swipe at Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi over his political situation.

Naija News reports that Wike claimed that the former Anambra State governor may face a tougher campaign this time because he does not have the same level of political backing he allegedly enjoyed in 2023.

Wike made the comment during an event in Rivers State while speaking about Obi’s political activities and his chances in the next presidential election.

The former governor of Rivers State questioned Obi’s ability to maintain the level of political spending associated with his 2023 campaign.

According to Wike, Obi benefited from the support of some individuals within government circles during the 2023 election because those individuals believed he had a strong chance of winning the presidential contest.

Wike argued that the situation has changed ahead of the 2027 election, claiming that Obi no longer enjoys similar support from people in government.

He said this could affect the former Anambra governor’s ability to provide money for political activities and supporters.

He said: “Things are tough for him now, so he will not be in a position to give the money. No government is backing him. In 2023, some people in government were backing him. So they thought they would win. This time, nobody is backing him.”