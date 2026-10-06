More Politicians Join Wike’s Coalition After Statewide Visit

Following the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike recent visit to Rivers State, more politicians have joined the Rainbow Coalition.

Naija News reports that the coalition, founded by Wike, is made up of prominent politicians from various political parties, including Action Alliance (AA), the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP).

According to a report by Leadership, various political parties in Rivers State have pitched their tent with the coalition after visiting ethnic nationalities across the state.

The aforementioned publication observed that in Etche ethnic nationality alone, three prominent politicians, including former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke; former chairman of Omuma local government area of state, Chief Nwuke Anucha; and former Etche council caretaker chairman John Ngubo-Otamiri came back into the political fold.

Speaking with the publication, Nwuke, who is also former Commissioner of Information and Communications, said more politicians from the ethnic bloc and other parts of the state were expected to join the coalition ahead of the general election.

He said: “I think one thing is very clear, we all belong to the same political family and it may mean APC or Rainbow Coalition. Efforts are being made to ensure everybody comes on board. We have a common interest and the common interest is the victory of the President.

“So, all the parties are working within the family to ensure that unity of purpose and for us to speak with one voice.

“I think that as a family, we recognise that working together is the best thing. Yesterday, when he (Wike) came to Etche to address a townhall, it was important that those of us who also are committed and who are willing to listen to the conversation go there and we did.

“The minister (Wike) is right in saying that the family is getting reunited. In the weeks ahead, much more members of the family will return. For us, it is homecoming and we are happy we are back home.”