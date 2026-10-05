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2027: Atiku Is Now Apostle Of Anti-corruption? – Wike

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, questioned whether ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is now an anti-corruption crusader after his election money comments.
  • Speaking at town hall meetings with Rumueme and Apara kingdoms in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, Wike said Atiku’s comments promote corruption and attacked his ticket with Rotimi Amaechi.
  • Wike said his main political focus is delivering Rivers votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027, predicting Tinubu’s re-election will be easier than in 2023.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has questioned whether the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is now an apostle of anti-corruption.

Naija News reports that Wike queried on Monday, while reacting to Atiku’s comments urging Nigerians to accept money offered by the ruling party during elections.

However, during town hall meetings with the Rumueme and Apara kingdoms in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wike described Atiku’s remark as an attempt to promote corruption.

According to Wike, Atiku’s ticket alongside the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is corrupt, stressing that the duo would struggle to secure the constitutionally required 25 per cent of votes in Rivers State.

He said, “When I saw Atiku on television yesterday, asking Nigerians to take any money given to them by people from the party in power, that it will be stolen money, I said haa, Atiku is now an apostle of anti-corruption?

“The same Atiku that his boss described as corrupt and that one of his major regrets is making him (Atiku) his Vice President is talking.”

Wike said his main political focus was ensuring President Bola Tinubu wins in the forthcoming election.

He also urged Rivers people to set aside political sentiments and support Tinubu because of the administration’s achievements and appointments from Rivers State.

He added, “Each day I sleep, I am thinking about the president’s reelection. When I am eating, I think about the president’s reelection. Everything I am doing now is about the president’s reelection.

“I know the reelection of Tinubu in 2027 will be easier than that of 2023. We should appreciate Tinubu and ensure massive votes for him. We can do it.

“What will be, will be. You don’t need to kill yourself. Anything that God said would be, it would be.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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