Nigeria Has A Bold Leader – Remi Tinubu Declares Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Wives of members of the House of Representatives have promised to mobilize 20,000 women votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from each federal constituency in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the women made the pledge at the One-Day Women Stakeholders’ Mobilization and Empowerment Pre-Inaugural Summit organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers’ wives, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said the women were satisfied with the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration.

She said the government’s efforts in education and improving the well-being of families were already making an impact across the country.

According to her, the administration has shown commitment to empowering women, strengthening families and improving communities.

“So, we promise to bring 20,000 women votes from every federal constituency. I therefore call on Nigerian women to unite under one voice, one movement, one choice, one mandate,” she said.

Fatima also urged women to return to their wards and begin door-to-door mobilization ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Also speaking at the event, First Lady Remi Tinubu said Nigeria’s economy was stabilizing, while inflation was coming down and the country’s foreign reserves were growing.

She said the government’s economic reforms were attracting investors back to the country and providing more support for farmers.

Remi Tinubu also said students were benefiting from access to student loans under the administration.

“Our economy is stabilizing, inflation is coming down, our foreign reserves are growing. Investors are returning to Nigeria, our farmers are getting more support. Our children in the universities are now able to access student loans through mail phones, just to mention a few,” she said.

The First Lady described President Tinubu as a leader who could be trusted, saying he had shown the courage to take difficult decisions needed to move the country forward.

“So tell everyone, as you go back to your glorious days, that you have a leader who is bold enough to take difficult decisions in the beginning. He is a leader who can be trusted to lead us into prosperity,” she said.

Remi Tinubu called on Nigerian women to speak with one voice and support the APC in the 2027 election.

“Let us show the world that Nigerian women have spoken. We speak with one voice and we vote APC again, so that the well-made solid foundation can be built upon,” she added.

The summit, themed “Renewed Hope Agenda 2.0: From Reforms to Prosperity: One Voice, One Movement, One Choice, One Mandate 2027,” attracted APC delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Women groups and associations, including the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), National Female Students Association of Nigeria (NFSAN), Christian and Muslim groups and market associations, also endorsed President Tinubu at the event.