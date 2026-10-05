INEC Announces Fresh PVC Distribution Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to eligible registered voters within the next three days.

The exercise is part of the commission’s preparations for the 2027 general elections and will benefit Nigerians who recently registered as voters, transferred their voting locations or applied for replacement of damaged PVCs.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, disclosed this at a strategic engagement meeting with journalists in Abuja, Naija News reports.

According to him, the distribution is aimed at ensuring that eligible Nigerians have access to their voter cards and are able to take part in the electoral process.

Amupitan also said the commission was strengthening its use of technology to prevent stolen, lost or compromised voter cards from being used by unauthorized persons to interfere with elections.

He said measures were being put in place to improve the security of the electoral process ahead of the 2027 polls.

The INEC chairman also warned political parties and their supporters against disrupting the campaigns, rallies and other activities of rival parties.

He urged all parties and their supporters to allow their opponents to carry out their campaign activities peacefully as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.