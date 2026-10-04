Supreme Court: INEC Sets Date To Clarify Party Membership, Candidate Nomination Issues Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Tuesday address issues surrounding the nomination of candidates by political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The clarification comes amid questions raised by a recent Supreme Court judgment on party membership and candidate nominations under the 2026 Electoral Act.

Naija News reports that the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Oketola, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, will speak at a press conference on the commission’s preparations for the elections.

He said the briefing would “provide updates on preparations for the elections, including the voters’ register, candidate nominations, logistics and critical measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.”

The statement said the briefing would also involve other stakeholders in the electoral process, describing the engagement as part of the commission’s effort to promote transparency and public communication.

It said the meeting “underlines the Commission’s commitment to absolute transparency, proactive public communication, and collaborative engagement with key actors in the electoral ecosystem.”

Those expected at the event include political party leaders, security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners, civil society organisations, observer groups and disability rights advocates.

Religious and traditional leaders, youth organisations and media executives are also expected to participate.

The commission said October 6, 2026, would mark 100 days to the 2027 general election.