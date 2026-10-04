Details Of Shettima’s Meeting With Tinubu In Lagos Emerge

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos following his return from the United States, where he represented the President at the 2026 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Naija News reports that Shettima’s visit was disclosed on Saturday by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Shettima said he had maintained regular communication with Tinubu throughout the President’s time abroad.

The Vice President said technological advancements had made it possible for the President to remain abreast of developments in Nigeria despite being abroad.

Shettima said, “Well, we are quite thrilled that he is back on the seat and we have been in regular contact throughout his sojourn abroad.

“So we have been in regular contact, we speak almost every other day and we are updating him on developments in the nation and we are happy he is back on the seat.”

The Vice President also defended some of the major economic decisions taken by the Tinubu administration, particularly the removal of the petrol subsidy and the unification of multiple foreign exchange rates.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain patient, arguing that the government was implementing measures aimed at easing the economic difficulties confronting citizens.

Shettima recalled the condition of the country’s foreign reserves when the administration assumed office.

“When we assume the mantle of leadership, our foreign reserves was a staggeringly low $3.9bn that was not enough to import fuel for one month,” he said.

According to him, Tinubu demonstrated the political will to take difficult decisions that previous administrations had avoided.

“He had the courage and the conviction to take far-reaching decisions,” Shettima said, referring to the removal of the fuel subsidy and the reform of the foreign exchange system.

“He saved the economy. I want Nigerians to understand this fundamental truism,” he added.

Shettima acknowledged that Nigerians were experiencing significant hardship because of the economic situation but said the difficulties would eventually ease.

“We appreciate the pains Nigerians are going through, but tough times do not last forever; tough people do,” he stated.

He said the Federal Government was preparing interventions designed to reduce the impact of the economic challenges on citizens.

Among the planned initiatives, he said, was an e-logistics programme in the North-East involving 10,600 electric tricycles, 300 buses and e-taxis.

The administration, he added, was also developing programmes targeted at students and other vulnerable groups.

“Be rest assured that we’ll come up with programmes and projects to ease the pains of the people,” Shettima assured.

On the 2027 general elections, the Vice President acknowledged that political activities were already gaining momentum but said the administration would continue to focus on governance.

“Politics is in the air, but we’ll combine politics and governance,” he said.