‘Tinubu Should Resign, Forget Re-Election If He Can’t Rescue Kidnapped Corps Members’

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has asked President Bola Tinubu to resign and drop his 2027 re-election ambition over the worsening security situation in the country.

Ajadi said the abduction of 19 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Imo State showed that the Federal Government had failed in its responsibility to protect Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the APM candidate made the demand while reacting to the attack on two buses conveying the prospective corps members from Ibadan, Oyo State, to their orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

The buses were reportedly attacked by gunmen along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in the Umunoha area of Imo State on Thursday.

Describing the incident as unacceptable, Ajadi said it was disturbing that young Nigerians travelling to serve their country could be kidnapped on their way to their assigned camps.

“It is ridiculous and unreasonable that corps members who are travelling to serve their motherland should be kidnapped,” he said.

“These are young Nigerians who have completed their education and are being deployed to contribute to the development of their country.”

He called on Tinubu to direct security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue those still in captivity and reunite them with their families.

“Mr President must make the immediate rescue of these corps members a priority. It is the responsibility of the government to protect Nigerians, particularly young people who are travelling across the country in the service of their nation,” Ajadi added.

Kidnappers Demand ₦950 Million Ransom

The abductors reportedly demanded ₦50 million for each of the 19 victims, bringing the total ransom request to ₦950 million.

The Managing Director of Uko Akwa Ibom Motors Nigeria Limited, Isiah Akpan, whose company operated the buses, confirmed the ransom demand following the attack.

The buses had departed Ibadan with the passengers heading to their respective NYSC orientation camps when the gunmen attacked them in Imo State.

Security agencies have since launched search-and-rescue operations to secure the release of the victims.

Ajadi urged the authorities to sustain the operations until everyone still being held was rescued.

He also called for improved security along major interstate highways, particularly routes frequently used by prospective corps members and other travellers.

Linking the incident to the 2027 presidential election, Ajadi argued that Tinubu should not seek another term if his administration could not guarantee the safety of Nigerians.

He said the President should consider resigning if the abducted prospective corps members were not rescued.

“If these corps members are unable to be rescued, then Mr President should resign,” Ajadi said.

“It is barbaric for the father of the nation to continue his duty as President while some of his children are in the den of kidnappers.”

The APM candidate further urged Tinubu to abandon his reported plan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

“Tinubu should resign because he has not been able to meet the responsibility of solving the insecurity in the nation,” he said.

“He should not bother to contest in the 2027 general election. He should rather resign now.”

Ajadi also appealed to Nigerians with useful information about the abduction to cooperate with security agencies and assist ongoing efforts to rescue the victims.

Meanwhile, police authorities in Imo State said they had identified a suspected camp believed to be connected to the abductors as search-and-rescue operations continued.

The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of prospective corps members who are required to travel across different states to report to their assigned NYSC orientation camps.

Ajadi urged the Federal Government to review security arrangements along interstate highways and provide better protection for young Nigerians travelling for national service.