2027: Labour Party Youths Move To Align With Tinubu, APC

The Labour Party Youth Wing has proposed an alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and groups supporting President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the proposal was contained in a statement signed by the Edo State Labour Party Youth Leader, Ken Omusi, on Saturday, posted on the party’s official 𝕏 handle following a virtual meeting involving the party’s National Youth Leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, five national zonal youth leaders and 32 state youth leaders.

According to the statement, the meeting was held on Friday to discuss the party’s political direction amid what participants described as a prolonged crisis within the Labour Party, as well as the future of youth participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The youth leaders reportedly mandated Ahanotu to begin consultations with the APC, the Renewed Hope Movement, the City Boy Movement and Tinubu Support Groups on a possible political alignment and collaboration.

The statement read, “During the meeting, several youth leaders expressed concerns about what they described as inadequate recognition, total negligence, lack of engagement, and no support for the youth constituency during and after the 2023 general elections, where they laboured in vain for a presidential candidate who lacked the skills to consolidate.

“They emphasised the need for a political platform and leader that would provide greater opportunities for youth participation, leadership development, economic empowerment, and inclusion in national decision-making.

“Following extensive deliberations, the youth leaders called on the National Youth Leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, to commence with immediate effect consultations with relevant stakeholders within the APC, the Renewed Hope Movement, the City Boy Movement and the Tinubu Support Group to explore the prospects of a political alignment and possible collaboration ahead of the 2027 elections.”

The statement said the proposed alignment would be discussed further after consultations with the relevant stakeholders.

It added that the youth leaders also proposed a physical meeting in Abuja to review the outcome of the consultations and determine their next steps.

The participants cited concerns over what they described as inadequate recognition, engagement and support for the youth constituency during and after the 2023 general elections.

They also discussed the Tinubu administration’s policies in areas including human capital development, youth empowerment, economic reforms, infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, agriculture and workers’ welfare.

The statement said the participants expressed varying views on the policies and their implications for Nigeria’s development.