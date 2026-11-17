President Bola Tinubu has said he is unperturbed about the outcome of the 2027 presidential election, insisting that power ultimately comes from Allah.

Naija News reports that the President, who spoke at his campaign rally in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, on Tuesday, said he could go home and sleep peacefully.

Tinubu thanked the people of Kebbi for their support in the 2023 presidential election. He appealed to them to vote for him again in January 2027.

Tinubu said, “It’s Allah who gives power to whom he pleases, I ask for it. May Allah bless you, thank you very much; I can go home comfortably and sleep, I know that you will come out to vote from top to bottom.

“I salute them, all the governors who served in this state. I come to thank you for the last election for voting for me; you voted for our senators; now I come back to say thank you.

“May Allah bless you and answer your prayers. You have been in the sun all day; all I need to say is thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.

“I assure you of my commitment to the state, to the northwest, and our party. I assure you that we are for peace, stability, and progress of this country.

“We are united with one voice; we want progress, we want development, we want education, medical health facilities that will speak for our people and will take care of all of us. I come once again to plead with you to maintain peace, friendship, and solidarity.”