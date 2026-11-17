The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), ahead of the 2027 election, has gained the support of seven former commissioners who served in the administration of Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Naija News reports that the Director of Media and Communications of the Aondoakaa/Ogbenjuwa Campaign Council, Dr Terver Akase, announced their decision in a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday.

Akase listed the former commissioners as Martins Shaagee (Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals); Matthew Aboh (Information, Culture and Tourism); Joyce Luga (Cooperative, Urban and Rural Development); and Anna Itodo (Women Affairs and Social Welfare).

Others are Omale Omale (Power, Transport and Renewable Energy); Aondowase Kunde (Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management); and Prof Moses Ogbaji (Agriculture and Natural Resources).

Welcoming them, Akase said integrity required the courage to recognise what is not working and take a bold step in a new direction.

He said the campaign council appreciated their decision and welcomed the experience and ideas they would bring.

“The MKA train is moving, the destination is a better Benue, and the journey is one we must make together,” he said.

Aondoakaa, a former Attorney-General of the Federation, is the PDP candidate in the February 6, 2027, governorship election.