Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George, has said the party cannot be led by people who do not know its history.

Naija News reports that George, speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Lunch Time on Tuesday, questioned how Abdulrahman Mohammed emerged as the National Chairman of the Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Nyesom Wike-led faction of the PDP.

Recall that the PDP is split into two camps: one led by Wike, with Abdulrahman Mohammed as its chairman and Samuel Anyanwu as its National Secretary. The other camp is the Interim National Working Committee led by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN.

Speaking on the leadership crisis rocking the PDP, George said Mohammed was once a senator’s driver, questioning his experience and how he became chairman.

George clarified that there is nothing dishonourable about a man working as a driver, noting that honest labour deserves respect.

He further asked what contribution Mohammed made to the party’s democratic struggles, insisting that the PDP is not a party where one can pick anybody to lead.

He said, “The controversy is about his political experience and the process through which he emerged as the party’s national chairman.”

Bode George added that if the party wants to survive, it must go back to its constitution and the principles laid down by its founding fathers.