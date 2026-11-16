Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, has said he wants to retain the freedom to criticise President Bola Tinubu’s administration despite supporting his government.

Sowunmi explained that this was one of the reasons he had yet to formally join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former PDP chieftain spoke on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he explained his political position, Naija News reports.

According to him, many Nigerians still look up to him to provide an opposition voice, making it important for him to maintain some level of independence.

He said he wanted to be in a position to speak against any government decision he considered wrong without being restricted by party loyalty.

“One of the reasons why I have not joined the APC formally is that I have been asking myself that a great number of people in the country look to me to provide opposition voice, and I want to be sure that if there be anything that would be too much to contend with in the APC, even though I’m supporting the President, I should still retain some independence to say this is not right,” he said.

Sowunmi cited his recent open letter to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as an example of his desire to remain independent.

In the letter, he called on Ribadu to address inflammatory political statements and actions capable of threatening the country’s security.

He maintained that his position on national issues was not driven by party interests, adding that remaining outside the APC would allow him to speak freely and fairly.

However, Sowunmi described the APC as a good and well-structured political party, insisting that he had no problem joining the party when the time was right.

He also argued that provisions in the new Electoral Act had removed the need for him to rush into registering with another political party, especially for anyone planning to contest an election after the closure of party membership registers.

The former PDP chieftain said there would still be enough time to formally join the APC when necessary.

Sowunmi also dismissed suggestions that his support for Tinubu meant he was backing another presidential candidate.

He insisted that his position had remained clear, stressing that he was supporting the President and no other candidate.

“I’m not supporting any other person. I’m supporting the President. Everybody knows that,” he said.