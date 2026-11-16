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Kwankwaso Accuses APC Of Sponsoring Attacks On NDC Supporters

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By Justina Otio
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Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso
Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso accused the All Progressives Congress of sponsoring attacks on his party’s supporters in Kano.
  • Thugs attacked Kwankwaso’s convoy during an NDC campaign rally in Bichi Local Government Area, injuring several entourage members and vandalising about seven vehicles.
  • Kwankwaso vowed that the NDC would not back down, saying the party had successfully opened campaign offices in seven Kano local government areas despite attacks.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for the various attacks on the party’s supporters.

Naija News reports that thugs had attacked Kwankwaso’s convoy in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State while the NDC was holding a campaign rally.

The assault resulted in injuries in several individuals within Kwankwaso’s entourage and the vandalisation of about seven vehicles.

Speaking in a post on 𝕏, Kwankwaso vowed that the party would not back down.

He said the attack shows that some elements in the ruling party are jittery over the NDC’s growing support in areas they claim is their stronghold.

Kwankwaso wrote: “Even though there have been many attacks by thugs supported by the ruling party on our group, we were able to successfully set up NDC campaign offices in seven local government areas of Kano.

“Yesterday’s event shows once again how the people have accepted our message about coming together and rebuilding. That’s also why some parts of Kano are getting more nervous about our growing support in areas they see as their strongholds. We will keep working together until there is a win for Obi/Kwankwaso and the NDC. – RMK”

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina Otio is a Nigerian journalist who studied English and Literature at the University of Benin. Over the past seven years, she has worked across different aspects of journalism, covering politics, governance, entertainment and other developments. Her work also includes in-depth feature writing and street interviews that bring public perspectives to topical issues.
Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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