APC Thugs Delibrately Attacked Kwankwaso – NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the attack on its Vice Presidential candidate and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The NDC, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the attack was not a mere disruption, but a violent assault on Kwankwaso and Nigeria’s democracy.

Naija News recalls that the convoy of Kwankwaso was attacked on Sunday by suspected thugs. The incident happened during a campaign visit to Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Kano NDC governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, was also said to be in the convoy when the attack happened.

The NDC, in its reaction on Monday, blamed the APC and said it would not be intimidated by such actions.

It also called on security agencies to investigate the attack and bring perpetrators to justice.

“The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) strongly condemns the recent cowardly attack in Bichi, Kano State, on our Vice Presidential Candidate, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, by thugs loyal to the ruling and ruinous All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This was not a mere disruption. It was a deliberate, violent assault on our candidate, on our supporters, and on democracy itself.

“The spate of violent attacks on opposition candidates and supporters across the country is a clear sign that the APC has lost the argument, lost the people, and has now resorted to thuggery and intimidation to cling to power.

“The NDC will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. We will not retreat.

“We call on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and all security agencies to immediately investigate this attack in Bichi, arrest the perpetrators and their sponsors, and guarantee the safety of all candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

“Nigeria deserves a free, fair, and peaceful election — not a reign of terror.

“A New Nigeria is POssible with the NDC,” the statement read.