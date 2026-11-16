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APC Thugs Delibrately Attacked Kwankwaso – NDC

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso
Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Key Takeaways

  • The Nigeria Democratic Congress accused thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress of attacking its vice presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Bichi, Kano State.
  • Suspected thugs attacked Kwankwaso’s convoy during a campaign visit on Sunday, with Kano NDC governorship candidate Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo reportedly also in the convoy.
  • In its Monday response, the NDC urged security agencies to investigate the attack, arrest the perpetrators and their sponsors, and protect all candidates.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused thugs loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the attack on its Vice Presidential candidate and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The NDC, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the attack was not a mere disruption, but a violent assault on Kwankwaso and Nigeria’s democracy.

Naija News recalls that the convoy of Kwankwaso was attacked on Sunday by suspected thugs. The incident happened during a campaign visit to Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Kano NDC governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, was also said to be in the convoy when the attack happened.

The NDC, in its reaction on Monday, blamed the APC and said it would not be intimidated by such actions.

It also called on security agencies to investigate the attack and bring perpetrators to justice.

“The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) strongly condemns the recent cowardly attack in Bichi, Kano State, on our Vice Presidential Candidate, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, by thugs loyal to the ruling and ruinous All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This was not a mere disruption. It was a deliberate, violent assault on our candidate, on our supporters, and on democracy itself.

“The spate of violent attacks on opposition candidates and supporters across the country is a clear sign that the APC has lost the argument, lost the people, and has now resorted to thuggery and intimidation to cling to power.

“The NDC will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. We will not retreat.

“We call on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and all security agencies to immediately investigate this attack in Bichi, arrest the perpetrators and their sponsors, and guarantee the safety of all candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

“Nigeria deserves a free, fair, and peaceful election — not a reign of terror.

“A New Nigeria is POssible with the NDC,” the statement read.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

Oladipo Abiola is a media professional and journalist with a background in public relations and experience spanning news reporting, editorial management and digital storytelling.

He currently serves as the Deputy Editor at Naija News.

His professional experience and expertise also includes SEO-driven journalism, news writing, storytelling, editorial development, newsroom coordination, editing, and content supervision.

Oladipo holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Master of Science (MSc) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, combining his media experience with a solid foundation in business and organisational management.

Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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