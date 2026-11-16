‘Nobody Has Monopoly On Violence’ – Yayi Issues Warning Over Attacks On Tinubu, Shettima, APC Candidates

The 2027 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Ogun State and senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has warned that the ruling party would no longer tolerate acts of intimidation against its candidates and supporters.

He stated that attacks against President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other APC candidates must stop.

Naija News reports that Yayi gave the warning in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Odunaro, on Sunday.

Speaking during the inauguration of 357 ward and local government coordinators of the APC across the state in Yewa South Local Government Area, Yayi said that the party would no longer condone destruction of their campaign materials.

The governorship candidate called on political actors and their supporters to abide by the rule of law and embrace peaceful political participation as political campaigns progress

He said, “I condemn the reported attacks on APC candidates and campaign materials; it should be noted that no individual or political group has a monopoly on violence.

“Nobody has a monopoly on violence. Stoning candidates and their supporters, destroying APC candidates’ posters and their billboards will not be tolerated anymore. Nobody is above the law.”

“Attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other APC candidates must stop,” he said, warning that the party would not condone further acts of political aggression.

Adeola explained that the number of ward coordinators had been increased from 236 to 357 following a critical assessment of the peculiarities and organisational needs of various wards across the state.

He charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to work around the clock to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures, warning that anyone found engaging in activities capable of causing disaffection or undermining the APC would be removed.

The senator also cautioned the beneficiaries against personalising the vehicles and motorcycles distributed to them, stressing that the items were provided strictly for party mobilisation and official assignments.