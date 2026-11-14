2027 Election Is APC Against Nigerians – Makinde Declares

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has declared that Nigerians will use the 2027 general election to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the hardship facing the country.

Makinde said the coming election would be a contest between the APC and Nigerians, insisting that the ruling party would face a strong response from voters at the polls.

He made the declaration on Saturday while addressing supporters at the APM governorship rally in Oyo town, Oyo State.

“This election is between APC and Nigerians, and Nigerians will show them what they have never seen before,” the Oyo State Governor said.

Naija News reports that the APM presidential candidate said many Nigerians were unhappy with the level of hunger, economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

He urged citizens to take advantage of the 2027 election to express their dissatisfaction with the APC-led government through their votes.

According to him, the ballot box remains the most important weapon available to Nigerians to demand a change in leadership.

Makinde accused the ruling party of failing to meet the expectations of the people, adding that Nigerians must unite to determine the country’s political future.

His remarks attracted cheers from supporters at the rally ground in Oyo town, with party members chanting APM slogans.

Makinde also declared that the APM was prepared to challenge the APC in the election and would not be intimidated by the ruling party.