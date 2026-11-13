Give Me Opportunity To Reset Nigeria, Let Me Be The Yoruba President – Makinde Makes Appeal

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has urged Yorubas and Nigerians to give him an opportunity to change the country.

Naija News reports that the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) made the appeal during an appearance on Arise Television.

According to him, he is offering Nigerians an alternative to President Bola Tinubu, insisting that the Yoruba people should have a choice beyond the incumbent.

Makinde, said he was seeking the opportunity to lead Nigeria and address what he described as the current administration’s failures in tackling economic challenges, insecurity and the development of skills and knowledge.

“I think where we are right now is Nigeria is at a crossroads. If the solution will come from a Yoruba President, they must have choices. I’m also a Yoruba person.

“The governor rejected the idea of contesting as a running mate to another politician, saying he wanted to present himself as a presidential option in his own right.

“I’m not running as a deputy to somebody, or as a vice to somebody. I am running to tell the people of Nigeria that the inability of the current administration to tackle decisively our economic issues, to tackle decisively the issue of insecurity, to tackle decisively the issue of skills and knowledge for our people, is not a Yoruba agenda,” he said.

Makinde said he was offering an alternative to both Nigerians and the Yoruba people, adding that he wanted the opportunity to lead from the centre.

“I, as a Yoruba man, am putting on the table an alternative for the people of Nigeria and the Yoruba people. I’m the one going to the centre to say, ‘Look, at the centre, give me the opportunity to reset Nigeria. Let me be the Yoruba President,” he added.