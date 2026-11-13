‘His Case Is Different’ – Makinde Opens Door For Wike, Speaks On Alliance With Tinubu

The Governor of Oyo State and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has said he is willing to work with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Makinde, however, ruled out any possibility of working with President Bola Tinubu, saying he would find it easier to reach an agreement with Wike than with the president.

The governor made this known during an interview with Arise Television aired on Friday.

He said his disagreement with Wike was not as serious as his differences with Tinubu, adding that the two situations should not be compared.

Makinde described his problem with the FCT minister as a breach of trust, explaining that Wike had taken a decision he was not comfortable with.

“His case is different from the president’s. He took a decision that I was not comfortable with,” he said.

The APM presidential candidate also said he was committed to liberating Nigerians through the 2027 general elections.

Naija News recalls that Makinde and Wike were both members of the G-5 governors, a group of five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors who opposed the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

However, the two politicians fell out after the election.