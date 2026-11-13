Some Governors Forced To Join APC – Makinde Alleges

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of putting pressure on elected officials to join the party, alleging that some governors were forced to defect through blackmail.

Makinde made the allegation during an interview with Arise Television, where he criticised what he described as efforts to push politicians into the ruling party.

“Look at what we’ve seen. You have the governors come to APC. If you don’t, you’ll be blackmailed,” he said.

The governor also rated President Bola Tinubu’s administration at 34 per cent, arguing that the government had failed to win the support of most Nigerians.

He gave the assessment while responding to questions about the administration’s performance in infrastructure, diplomacy and economic growth, Naija News reports.

Makinde said the score was similar to the percentage of Nigerians who supported Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the President needs to win the confidence of those who voted against him to build a national consensus.

“It’s just about the same percentage as the people that supported him in 2023, 34 per cent. You need the 66 per cent of Nigerians that were against him in 2023 to be on board. This is a national project,” he said.

The governor, who is seeking the presidency in 2027 under the Action Peoples Party (APM), also spoke about his readiness to accept the outcome of the election if the process is free, fair and credible.

Asked whether he would concede defeat and return to farming if he lost the election, Makinde said he would accept the result if the required conditions were met.

“There are a few things that must happen. If the process is free, fair, and credible, yes, I will,” he said.

However, when asked if he would remain in the APM after the election, the governor said his decision would depend on how Nigerians receive his political agenda.

“I may evaluate my political future depending on how Nigerians, you know, see this agenda,” he added.