If You Are Not With Me, Gently Go Your Way – Fubara Sends Warning To Supporters

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has warned his supporters against divided loyalty.

He stated that those who are not willing to join the Rainbow Coalition are free to leave.

Naija News reports that the Rivers governor gave the warning on Thursday during the inauguration of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council Rainbow Coalition in Port Harcourt

Congratulating members whose names appeared on the campaign council list, the governor urged those who were omitted not to be discouraged, noting that there were still sub-committees and that the list could be updated.

He, however, warned against divided loyalty, urging his supporters to remain committed to the coalition.

He stated, “We still have sub-committees. The list can also be updated so you don’t have any problems to worry about. The most important thing is to work with your heart sincerely.

“Don’t openly say you’re with me and behind you’re doing a different thing. I’m here, and I say it boldly anywhere any day. And no anybody who says he is not with me, gently go your way.”

The governor acknowledged that the new political reality following the prolonged crisis in the state might be difficult to accept but urged his supporters to put the past behind them and focus on the future.

“Don’t go behind and say this is Fubara, no, no, no. I have said it. It might be difficult but we have gone past that. We are looking at the future and what God holds for us,” he said.

He charged members of the campaign council to work together towards achieving their objectives, expressing confidence that the coalition’s candidates would secure victory in the forthcoming elections.

He added, “Nothing is impossible. Provided it’s something that has to do with life, it is possible if we take it as a serious responsibility, a serious task that must be achieved, we will come out with a stronger vote than what we did in 2023.

“is only for us to say yes, we want to do it. And I am very sure that with the strategy of these forthcoming elections we are going to come out with good results better than what we had before.”

Fubara thanked the Coordinator of the Rivers State Presidential Campaign Council, Nyesom Wike, and other leaders for their efforts in establishing the council.