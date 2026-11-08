Why I Stopped Fighting And Chose Peace In Rivers – Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said he stopped fighting because he wants the state to move forward.

He declared that the era of political warfare in the state is over, saying it is now time for peace, unity and development.

Naija News reports that Fubara spoke on Saturday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt, where he told a massive crowd that Rivers has turned a new page.

According to the governor, Rivers State has been through enough fighting, adding that leaders have fought, supporters have fought, and the state has suffered.

“The time of war is over; it’s time for peace. We cannot continue to fight and expect the state to move forward,” Fubara said.

He said it is now time for everybody to come together, noting that Rivers needs peace to grow, and that peace willcome onlye if leaders and followers agree to forgive and move on.

He said the fight of the past only brought pain and division, adding that the people of Rivers were the ones who suffered most while the leaders were fighting.

“We have wasted enough time fighting. Now is the time to build. Now is the time to work for the people,” he added.

Fubara said the APC rally signals that Rivers has turned a new page, adding that leaders who were not talking before are now standing together on one stage.

The governor also stated that the time of division in Rivers politics was over, noting that leaders in the state are now speaking with one voice. According to him, that voice is for President Bola Tinubu. He said Tinubu has shown love to Rivers State, and the state will pay him back with votes in 2027.