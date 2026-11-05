Why Fubara’s Political Future Is Not Bleak – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has addressed claims that the political future of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is bleak.

He dismissed insinuations that Fubara, lost his political future after the protracted face-off between both of them.

Wike argued that Fubara is still young and it would be incorrect to say that his political future is gone.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke in Abuja on Thursday during his monthly media chat with some selected journalists.

The Minister also informed the public that the governor is an active member of the Rainbow Coalition, a multi-party political group supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The FCT Minister said, “Governor Fubara is a young man. It will be incorrect to say that his political future is gone.”

Fubara is an active member of the Rainbow Coalition; in fact, he was the one who unveiled the Rainbow Coalition candidates in Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, Wike, has slammed Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, over a remark about him.

Naija News reports that Oyinlola, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, declared that Wike can never be his leader

He said Wike is more of his boy, adding that when he was governor, the minister was still in school

“Nobody has invited me to any rainbow coalition. I don’t know the meaning of rainbow except the one I know. He is not my leader. You don’t say that kind of thing. Yes, I am a member of the PDP, but he is not my leader.

“When I was governor, where was he? He was in school. So, he doesn’t qualify to be my leader. He’s my boy,” Oyinlola said.

In response, Wike, during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Thursday, described Oyinlola as a failed governor who could not secure a second term.

According to Wike, Oyinlola lobbied him to become deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but he (Wike) rejected his request.

He said, “Oyinlola was a failed governor who couldn’t win a second term as Osun governor. Oyinlola say he is my senior but he comes to lobby me to become deputy chairman, I told him, No, that I will fail him and I did.”