We Have Decided To Tell Ireti Kingibe Bye Bye – Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that the people of FCT are already tired of Senator Ireti Kingibe.

According to him, they have already decided to vote her out.

Naija News reports that the Minister made the claim at a project commissioning in Abuja on Monday

“We have decided to tell Ireti Kingibe bye-bye. Don’t abuse her o, just say sister, aunty bye-bye,” Wike said.

The minister boasted that the senator, who won on the Labour Party platform in 2023 but is now with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), will not return to the Senate, adding that she has failed to attract any project to the FCT.

According to him, instead of collaborating with him to develop Abuja, Kingibe was busy fighting him on social media and television.

Meanwhile, Wike, has slammed politicians criticising his Rainbow Coalition.

He described his critics as greedy and selfish individuals, arguing that they do not understand the meaning of unity.

He stated that the politicians keep questioning the coalition but lack the capacity to unite even their own families and communities.

Naija News reports that Wike made the remarks on Monday in Abuja during the commissioning of the Gwagwalada Civic Centre and an interactive session with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The minister described the Rainbow Coalition, which comprises political stakeholders from both parties, as an alliance established to promote unity, cooperation and development in the FCT

“Some greedy and selfish politicians do not understand what we call unity. They have no capacity to hold their space, they have no capacity to even hold their families, and they have no capacity to hold their communities. So they can open their mouths and say there is no Rainbow Coalition,” he said.

Wike challenged critics of the alliance to explain why political leaders who previously belonged to opposing camps could not put aside their differences to pursue common interests.

He described the political development in Gwagwalada as a departure from confrontation, insisting that the FCT required cooperation among political actors rather than unnecessary political hostilities.

Commending political leaders in the area for setting aside their differences, Wike said their decision demonstrated that the collective interest of the people should take precedence over individual political ambitions.

The minister also urged residents not to repeat what he described as the mistakes of the 2023 general elections, calling on them to elect credible representatives to the National Assembly.