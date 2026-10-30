Uzodinma: ‘You Shouldn’t Sleep’ – Rufai Oseni Warns Governors In Wike’s Areas Of Political Interest

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has warned governors in states where Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has political interests to pay attention to unfolding political developments.

Naija News reports that Oseni made the remark during Arise Television’s Morning Show, while speaking on the court’s sacking of Governor Hope Uzodimma as the 2027 APC Imo West senatorial candidate and the Rainbow Coalition led by Wike.

Oseni said the political influence of Wike is already shaping developments within the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning governors in states where the minister has political interests not to take him lightly.

The media personality recalled conflicting claims between Wike and Uzodinma about President Bola Tinubu’s position on the Rainbow Coalition.

According to him, Wike claimed Tinubu endorsed the Rainbow Coalition, while Uzodimma later said the PrePresidentd also directed them to work toward delivering the APC.

Oseni emphasised that the conflicting claims suggest that Wike currently enjoys considerable access to the President and the Minister’s Rainbow Coalition was already extending beyond Rivers State and shaping political calculations within the ruling party.

He maintained that Wike had demonstrated a greater political influence than some governors, including Ademola Adeleke and Chukwuma Soludo.

He said, “The day Wike said that President Tinubu endorsed the Rainbow Coalition, and Uzodimma came and he said, ‘No, we spoke to the prePresident. He said we should go and deliver APC’.

“It just means that it is Wike that has the closest proximity to the prePresident we speak today.

“The effect of Rainbow coalition has started to permeate through Nigeria. Wike’s rainbow coalition is already shaping the APC. So what it means is that President Tinubu obviously tilts to the way of Wike.

“When it comes to election matters like this, the dynamics are shaping and things are shaping up, and the rainbow coalition is going to play a prominent role in politics.

“So other states that Wike have interest, those governors shouldn’t sleep.”

