Uzodinma Cries A Lot, Might Be A Victim Of Injustice – Sam Amadi

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has reacted to the disqualification of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo West senatorial election.

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ruled that Uzodinma was not the rightful winner of the APC primary election conducted in May this year and subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to replace the governor with former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Reacting to the development on a post on his Facebook page on Friday, Amadi said Uzodinma may be a victim of injustice.

He cited a video clip showing the governor addressing journalists in the presence of a large crowd of APC members during the primary election as part of his reason for questioning the circumstances surrounding the judgment.

He said: “Hope Uzodimma may be guilty of many things. But it does not mean he is guilty of everything. It MAY not be true that he is not rightfully the candidate of APC for the Orlu Zone Senate position.

“I saw video and television report of Hope Uzodimma standing with his wife on the line with a sizable crowd behind him.

“The Igbos say that a child that often cries does not make it easy to know when he is beaten. Hope cries a lot. When he is a victim of injustice we may not pay attention.

“Let us see the evidence of Okorocha’s primary election. We are not a court, but we can say, “oh probably his crowd is bigger than Hope’s.”