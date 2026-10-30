‘Hate For Buhari Can’t Be Compared To Hate For Tinubu In Imo, SouthEast’ – Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, said President Bola Tinubu has not offended the Igbo, insisting the President will win Imo State in the 2027 election.

Okorocha, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the hate for the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in Imo and the South-East can’t be compared to that for President Bola Tinubu.

The former senator noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) faced its toughest challenges in Imo during the Buhari administration.

“You must understand that when we are talking about APC in Imo State, the time we had issues as APC was when Buhari was in government.

“In fact, the hate for Buhari can’t be compared to the imagery hate for Tinubu in Imo State or in the whole Southeast,” he said.

Okorocha cautioned against interpreting public anger towards the state government as opposition to the President.

“So people must be careful not to mistake a transferred hate or transferred protest for what they don’t want as a governor to mean that it’s a protest against Tinubu,” he said.

The former governor said Tinubu had close ties with the Igbo, adding that his own emergence as the party’s senatorial candidate would boost the President’s chances in the state.

“Tinubu has done no wrong to any Igbo man, his best friends in Lagos are Igbos. Let me tell you that, with my emergence now with this ticket, Tinubu will win in Imo State,” he stated.

Okorocha also challenged Governor Hope Uzodimma to proceed with his planned appeal against the Federal High Court judgment that declared him the winner of the APC primary for Imo West Senatorial District.

“I challenge Uzodinma to go to appeal, when the facts have spoken you can’t manipulate the law,” he said.