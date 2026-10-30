Uzodinma: ‘Voice Of Jacob, Hand Of Esau’ – Reuben Abati Cautions Against Speculations On Possible External Influence On Judiciary

Former presidential aide, Reuben Abati, has questioned whether the circumstances surrounding the court judgement nullifying Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma’s candidacy for the Imo West Senatorial District election amounted to what some people described as the ‘voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau’.

Naija News reports that Abati, during Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, analysed the controversy surrounding the court decision and cautioned against making speculative claims about possible external influence on the judiciary.

Abati said the legal battle is not over, citing the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejection of the court judgment, which suggests an intention to challenge the verdict at the Court of Appeal.

The former presidential aide said the Imo APC had raised questions bordering on Section 285 of the Constitution, particularly the provision requiring pre-election cases to be instituted within 14 days.

According to him, the party argued that Senator Rochas Okorocha, who challenged Uzodimma’s candidacy, failed to institute the action within the constitutionally prescribed period.

He noted that the appellate court would have the opportunity to examine issues relating to procedure, timing, technicalities and the evidence presented before the lower court.

Abati maintained that the legal arguments raised by the Imo APC would have to be determined through the appellate process rather than speculation about the judgment.

He said, “So the matter is not ended yet. They will go to the Appeal Court, and then, the Appeal Court will be able to look at the issues either about procedure, about timing, about technicality, about evidence, how evidence was filed, and whether the procedure should have been originating summons or another thing.



“That’s the purpose of an Appeal Court.

“Finally on that subject is the fact this is the voice of Jacob and the hand Esau, without putting on the table the implications of that caveat, because I’ve seen some people saying there are questions to be raised about some people having powers over the judiciary. But we cannot speculate in that regard.”