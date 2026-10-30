‘Uzodinma Can’t Beat Or Even Get Close To My Record’ – Okorocha

Former Imo West Senator, Rochas Okorocha, has declared that Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, could not match his record or even come close to it.

Naija News reports that Okorocha, speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday dismissed the impact of Uzodinma’s administration.

According to Okorocha, his achievements would speak louder than those of Uzodinma in Imo state.

The former Governor said he may not need to speak about Uzodinma’s governance and administration but citizens should be asked what is happening in the state.

Okorocha further declared that he was focused on ensuring that President Bola Tinubu secured the highest number of votes in Imo State.

He said, “He can’t beat my record, he can’t even get close to it, not one hundred of my records, and it will speak loud for itself.

“So why are we talking about Hope Uzodinma? Hope, governance and administration in Imo State is something you should go round and ask him what’s happening because I will not tell you anything here and you will believe me.

“But go and ask about my record, don’t even compare because what is important to me now is how Asiwaju will be re-elected in Imo State. It’s possible, and with my name coming on the ballot paper, Asiwaju can be sure that his victory is given in Imo State.”