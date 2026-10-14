I Was Not Arrested And Released After One Hour – Rochas Okorocha

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has denied reports that he was arrested and released on bail by the Nigerian Police.

Naija News reported that police spokesperson, Aniete Iniedu, told Channels Television that Okorocha was arrested in Abuja on Monday night and released on bail after an hour of interrogation.

The police said the arrest followed allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

However, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary (CPS) and special adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the former governor said the claim was false.

Okorocha accused the Imo State government of witch-hunting him.

In the statement, titled “We’ve Been Vindicated. Falsehood Has Never Prevailed Over Truth. Truth Is Sacred”, the former governor maintained that there was no valid court order demanding his arrest.

“Again, their latest story that Owelle Okorocha was arrested and released after one hour is also not true. And we equally stand to be contradicted.

“They tell the lies. We tell the truth. The whole truth. And nothing but the truth. They market falsehood. We market facts. The truth. Okorocha was never arrested. There was no bail. There was no statement. And let them prove us wrong.

“They attached the same court order they had made reference to, dated September 9, 2026, to the press release. Later, the same day, Monday, October 12, 2026, they came up with another cock and bull story that the former Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha had been arrested,” the statement read.

Okorocha, who was governor of Imo from 2011 to 2019, said he served the state to the best of his ability and would continue to defend his record.

The former governor insisted that the court order dated September 9, 2026, had been vacated by the same court on September 14.

“The court order they had used to deceive the general public was dated September 9, 2026. The same court order was vacated by the same court on September 14, 2026.

“You then ask, a court order issued on September 9, 2026, and vacated on September 14, 2026, by the same court that issued it, could it be alive in October 2026? The answer is, expectedly, no,” he said.