No Court Ordered My Arrest – Okorocha Blows Hot, Issues Ultimatum

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has denied claims that a court order has been issued for his arrest over allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and the use of false documents.

Okorocha made the denial in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary/ Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

The former Governor also accused the Imo State government of being behind what he described as fake News.

The former Senator threatened to take further legal action if those behind the story do not produce the purported court order within 48 hours or retract it.

Naija News recalls that earlier reports have it that a Senior Magistrate Court sitting in Abuja issued bench warrants for the arrest of Okorocha, and former Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Two other individuals, Timothy Ama Chuks and Amen Okorocha, were also named in the warrants over their alleged involvement in the disputed All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election documents.

The warrants, dated September 9, 2026, were issued by Senior Magistrate Court 3, Jiwa, Abuja, in cases numbered CR/M/JW/084/2026 and CR/M/JW/085/2026.

According to the court documents, the proceedings were instituted in the name of the Inspector-General of Police against the four individuals.

The warrants authorised police officers nationwide to apprehend the defendants and bring them before the court.

However, Okorocha described the trending reports as false and misleading.

He said Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, a media aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, was reportedly the first to push the story before other aides of the governor and media outfits picked it up.

“We want to strongly state, and we stand to be contradicted, that no Court, whether a Senior Magistrate or High Court, had ordered or issued any bench warrant for the arrest of Okorocha,” the statement read.