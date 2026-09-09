First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu Receives Chieftaincy Title In Imo

Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been conferred with the traditional title of ‘Oso Di Eme I’ of Imo State.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Adviser to the First Lady on Media, Busola Kukoyi, announced this in a statement via 𝕏 on Wednesday, accompanied by photographs of the ceremony.

The photos show the First Lady in colourful traditional attire featuring All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigerian flag symbols.

She also wore a distinctive red headwrap and coral beads while holding a large ceremonial fan inscribed “OSO DI EME” and a white horsetail flywhisk.

Kukoyi described the title as meaning one who supports her husband in English, eulogising the First Lady’s role in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

She wrote, “Oso Di Eme 1 of Imo State meaning ‘She who supports her husband.’

“A worthy partner of her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. As he’s working, she is working!!!! Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the President and Convener of the Transparency and Accountability Group, Comrade Ayo Ologun, has called for an investigation into the use of public funds for the foreign travels of Oluremi Tinubu.

Ologun raised the concern after records from GovSpend showed that $553,884 was released as foreign exchange for overseas trips involving the First Lady between 2023 and 2024.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Ologun questioned the legal basis for funding the foreign trips, arguing that the Office of the First Lady is not recognized as a separate government office under the law or provided for as an independent office in the national budget.

He said the issue should be viewed not only through the lens of whether financial regulations were violated, but also whether public resources were being unnecessarily depleted.