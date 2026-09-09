I Want To Enjoy Nigeria In Old Age – Remi Tinubu Reveals

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Tinubu said the government needs another four-year term to complete its plans for the country.

Naija News reports that she spoke during her visit to Imo State, where she addressed supporters and Catholic women.

The First Lady said the Tinubu administration had started working immediately after taking office and would continue its efforts to improve the country.

She said: “By the grace of God, we will all finish our eight years. Because they will say, I want to be there forever. There is no third term. Just give us a second term. We are good. Because we need to rest. Because you see from the beginning. We’ve started working. We hit the ground running.

“And we are not stopping. So may God bless you. And all our Catholic mothers. Dey pray for Mr. President abeg. But we go work for now, and Nigeria will be better. Because I want to enjoy nigeria in old age so i’m working for my old age that’s why we are doing all we we do right now this month now I’ll be 66. Make una dey pray for me.”