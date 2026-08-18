‘Tinubu Was So Upset’ – Atiku Narrates How Buhari Rejected Oluremi As Running Mate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has recalled how President Bola Tinubu got upset after late President Muhammadu Buhari turned down his request to make his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, a running mate in 2015.

Naija News learnt that in a Hausa-language video interview shared on 𝕏, Atiku said after securing the presidential ticket in 2007, Tinubu sent five elders, including Tom Ikimi, Bisi Akande, and three others, to meet with him, requesting to be his running mate.

Atiku said he opposed Tinubu’s proposal because a Muslim-Muslim ticket would not be in the best interest of the country.

He said, “He said he would back me to secure the ticket. After I got the ticket, he sent five elders among them Tom Ikimi, Bisi Akande and three others. They told me that Tinubu wanted to be my running mate. I told them that, as Christians they should understand that it was inappropriate for me to pick a Muslim as my running mate.

“I asked them why they could not tell him that. I told them that I could not accept a Muslim-Muslim ticket, because it would not be of the best interest of our country. He broke away and backed the late President Umaru Musa Ya’adua, may his soul rest in peace.”

Speaking further, Atiku said they parted ways and did not find themselves in the same political camp until 2014 during Buhari’s campaign.

Atiku said late Buhari solicited for his support during a meeting at his (former Vice President’s) residence, and he gave a condition that Tinubu must not be his running mate.

According to Atiku, Buhari agreed to the condition but Tinubu got upset over the late former President’s failure to keep to his promise.

Atiku also said that Buhari declined to work with a female running mate when Tinubu suggested his wife, Oluremi, who is a Christian.

He added, “I returned to Abuja after the convention and Late President Muhammadu Buhari visited me at my residence. He told me that he had contested the primary election and won, but needed support to win the secondary election, saying he could not win without my support.

“I gave him one condition because I learnt that Tinubu wanted Buhari to pick him as his running mate. I assured him I will support on the condition that he will not do Muslim-Muslim ticket. After about five minutes of thought, he assured me would not.

“Tinubu was so upset, saying that Buhari had not kept his promise, and so on. He was eventually calmed down. He later asked Buhari to pick his wife since she is a Christian, but Buhari declined to work with a female running mate.

“Clerics were involved in the ensuing disagreement, but in the end, Tinubu was convinced to nominate Osibanjo who was his Attorney-General and a Christian and Buhari accepted the nomination.”